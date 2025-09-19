BJP begins two-day 'Chintana Manthana' to address leadership rifts, chart future course

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP state unit’s two-day Chintana-Manthana, a brainstorming and introspection session, began here on Thursday.</p>.<p>The session is set to chart a roadmap for the party’s future in the state, while reinforcing organisational discipline.</p>.<p>The state unit of the party is grappling with leadership issues and gaps in coordination among leaders. There are also reports of indiscipline among top leaders.</p>.<p>The lack of coordination between BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka has led to internal disagreements, making it difficult for the party to act as a strong opposition to the Congress government. </p>.<p>The BJP’s inability to formulate strong and cohesive protests against the Congress government has raised concerns within party ranks. The meeting was held to iron out the differences in the top rungs of the state unit.</p>.<p>Senior leaders, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state BJP incharge Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal spoke at length on these issues on day one of the camp.</p>.<p>As the Congress government nears the halfway mark, BJP leaders were told to focus on preparing the party for a vigorous political fight over the reminder of the term.</p>.<p>Senior leaders discussed measures on how the party can recover lost ground by improving the party structure, galvanising the cadre for elections and providing ideological training to them.</p>.'Anti-people' DMK will be chased away, says BJP leader Tamilisai.<p>The camp gains significance as it the 100th anniversary of the RSS, BJP’s ideological mentor, is just a few weeks away.</p>.<p>Opposition Chief Whip in the Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar told reporters that the camp would primarily discuss the ‘failures’ of the Congress government. The issue of ‘One Nation, One Election’ would also be deliberated upon.</p>.<p>Kumar criticised the government’s decision to conduct a fresh caste census, urging its postponement due to questionable necessity and massive costs.</p>.<p>He cited the Kantharaju Commission (Rs 165 crore) and the Nagamohan Das Commission (Rs 120 crore) as examples of failed exercises. Kumar said the fresh exercise was likely to cost Rs 420 crore, calling it “wasteful expenditure”.</p>.<p>Kumar expressed concern over how converted Christians were being classified in the proposed caste survey.</p>.<p>He questioned the use of terms like ‘Lingayat Christian’ and ‘Brahmin Christian,’ saying it seems like an attempt to create new caste identities and promote religious conversions in the name of social classification. </p><p>Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and D V Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister V Somanna, Leader of the Opposition Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and others were present. </p>