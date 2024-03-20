BJP candidates for 5 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be finalised on March 22: Ex-CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday the list of candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka would be finalised on March 22.

The BJP last week announced its first list of 20 nominees for the coming elections in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies. Its alliance partner JD(S) has already announced that it would contest in three seats -- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar -- though there is no official announcement by the BJP to that effect.

According to some reports, the BJP is reluctant to cede Kolar seat to the JD(S). S Muniswamy is the incumbent Kolar BJP MP.

“Yesterday we had a detailed discussion on the remaining five seats with the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and BJP national president J P Nadda. The final decision will be announced on March 22 after a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since it is an alliance between BJP and the JD(S), this time it will be possible to win all the 28 seats,” Yediyurappa told reporters in the national capital.