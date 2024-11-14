Home
BJP challenges CM Siddaramaiah to prove Rs 50 crore bribe allegation

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said the Chief Minister has lost faith in his own MLAs and, hence, was levelling false allegations.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 08:35 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 08:35 IST
