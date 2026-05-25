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Ruling Congress in Karnataka playing 'double game' over SIR of electoral rolls: Nitin Nabin

The saffron party president remarked that the Congress suffered from a “syndrome” of opposing everything.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:46 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 23:46 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politicsspecial intensive revisionnitin nabin

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