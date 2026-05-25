Ruling Congress in Karnataka playing 'double game' over SIR of electoral rolls: Nitin Nabin

<p>BJP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> on Sunday alleged that the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> was playing a “double game” over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.</p>.<p>Quoting Nabin, BJP MLC C T Ravi said the party chief cautioned the state unit against what he termed Congress’ anti-Constitutional statements on SIR.</p>.<p>“When Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh conducted SIR, it was acceptable. But when BJP does it, Congress calls it wrong,” Ravi said, quoting Nabin. </p>.<p>The saffron party president remarked that the Congress suffered from a “syndrome” of opposing everything.</p>.<p>Ravi said Nabin accused the Congress of simultaneously building a negative narrative around the SIR exercise, while quietly mapping voters through camps on the ground.</p>.<p>Nabin also reportedly alleged that the Congress had in the past “deleted” “G-L-B” votes — referring to Gowdas, Lingayats and Brahmins — in Bengaluru by identifying them through surnames in electoral rolls, targeting communities seen as non-Congress voters.</p>.SIR in Karnataka: Caution buzzword for Cong, BJP in fiat to cadre.<p><strong>Caution against deletions</strong></p>.<p>“If 20 names are removed in each booth, it amounts to a loss of nearly 4,000 votes in a constituency. Our booth workers and leaders should remain watchful,” the BJP chief cautioned, according to Ravi.</p>.<p>Nabin reportedly attacked the Siddaramaiah-led government, alleging it had betrayed the trust of people over the past three years.</p>.<p>He said the government was neglecting public welfare due to internal power struggles and accused Congress leaders of speaking against corruption while their own ministers faced graft charges.</p>.<p>While Congress promised guarantees to improve lives, rising prices in the state had burdened people instead, the MLC quoted the BJP president as saying. </p><p>“There is no guarantee of a better life today. The Karnataka government has become an ATM for Congress leaders in Delhi,” Nabin said, according to Ravi. Nitin also paid a courtesy visit to Lok Bhavan and met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, late in the evening.</p>