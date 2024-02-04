Theme national, spin local: Congress, BJP look to tame each other with time-tested tricks in Karnataka

The BJP seems to have decided to fall back on its time-tested hard-Hindutva agenda, while Congress believes in building a narrative around AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru and Dalitaru), with Lok Sabha elections round the corner.
With repeated assertion on pro-Hindu issues, BJP is aiming at consolidating its voter base.
Caste census
The Congress is frequently bringing forth the caste census issue in order to keep the pot boiling on the caste front.
This despite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah facing a backlash from leaders of politically dominant communities in his own Cabinet.
The arrest of a kar sevak for a 30-year-old case prior to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja at Keragodu near Mandya have provided ammo for the BJP to push its hardcore Hindutva agenda, which was earlier confined to coastal region and some other pockets in the state.
Modi mascot
BJP MLC N Ravikumar told DH that the party was weaving its campaign around three elements - Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a development mascot, Hindutva and the failures of Congress.
“We will showcase India’s growth story, keeping PM Modi at the centre. Security issues and economic growth under his leadership will be the main focus. The party will highlight India’s G20 achievements and its economic progress, with the country poised to become the third biggest economy in the next five years. This will help attract young voters. The BJP will continue to raise issues such as Congress’ plans to undo laws against religious conversions and cow slaughter to expose the communal agenda of the Congress,” he said.
Senior BJP leader Go Madhusudhan told DH that as long as BJP exists in the political sphere, it will pursue the Hindutva agenda aggressively.
‘Against ecosystem’
“Along with worshiping our motherland, BJP will continue to harp on protecting Hindu culture. This country has been facing two menaces – green financing (Islamic) and red financing (communist) - for a very long time. We need to dismantle this ecosystem completely. Congress is benefitting from these finances greatly,” he said.
Senior Congress leader B L Shankar told DH that the Congress would certainly raise issues concerning the common man.
“The ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and implementation of five guarantees in the state are part of this narrative of uniting everyone under the banner of Congress,” he said.
Empowering the poor
Shankar explained that the Congress’ guarantees were aimed at empowering the poor and the party believed that this was also a form of development.
“BJP may think that building roads and bridges is development. But for us, real development lies in improving the lives of the poor. Had these guarantees not worked, would BJP have coined the slogan ‘Modi’s ki Guarantee’? This is a clear indication that Congress has reached the grassroots through its guarantees,” he said.
Political strategist Venkatesh Thogarighatta said the two national parties had been setting their narratives for the parliamentary elections, in Karnataka.
“The minorities are largely behind Congress, but its success will depend on how much the backward classes rally behind the grand old party,” he said. He said BJP was trying to project its development agenda, besides neo-nationalism, Hindutva and Modi.
Softer shade
“As was evident in the Assembly elections, hard Hindutva hasn’t worked for BJP in Karnataka, unlike some other states. They may be better off with soft Hindutva,” he said. The two national parties will try to woo influential sections like women and youth.
“The narratives and counter-narratives in Karnataka will essentially toe the line of the national units at the strategic level, while trying to exploit tactical opportunities they get at the state level,” he said.