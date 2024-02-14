BJP-Cong slugfest mars proceedings in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: BJP and Congress locked horns in the Assembly on Tuesday after leader of the Opposition R Ashoka demanded a debate on the “collapsing” law-and-order situation in the state.
Ashoka sought permission to move the adjournment motion soon after the House commenced business.
“This was listed in the agenda in the Belagavi session. But you gave preference to Treasury benches and did not allow it,” Ashoka told Speaker U T Khader.
Ashoka said the Opposition wants a discussion on the parading of a woman naked in Belagavi, the Haveri gang-rape, rise in cyber crimes, arrest of a karsevak, lathicharge against those who hoisted Hanuma Dhwaja at Mandya and so on. Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government is ready for a discussion. IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the government will also discuss PSI scam, Bitcoin scam and illegal detention of Karnataka farmers in BJP-ruled MP. There was a brief din in the House as both parties locked horns. “There’s goonda raj,” Ashoka said.