BJP-Cong slugfest mars proceedings in Karnataka Assembly

Ashoka said the Opposition wants a discussion on the parading of a woman naked in Belagavi, the Haveri gang-rape, rise in cyber crimes, arrest of a karsevak, lathicharge against those who hoisted Hanuma Dhwaja at Mandya and so on. Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government is ready for a discussion. IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the government will also discuss PSI scam, Bitcoin scam and illegal detention of Karnataka farmers in BJP-ruled MP. There was a brief din in the House as both parties locked horns. “There’s goonda raj,” Ashoka said.