BJP, Congress spar over Gruha Lakshmi scheme

<p>Bengaluru: The ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP on Tuesday crossed swords in the Legislative Assembly over the efficacy of the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme of the Congress that provides Rs 2,000 to female heads of the household.</p>.<p>Speaking on the issues related to North Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said: "The chief minister always speaks about having given Rs 2,000 (to each woman). Where have you given Rs 2,000? The husband would drink; you have taxed Rs 2,000 on liquor and given it to the lady. I will give statistics, you have increased by Rs 50-60 per quarter."</p>.<p>Congress leader and Chief Minister's Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddi noted that the number of people who drink had increased by 1.6 times in Bengaluru, but added that it had decreased in North Karnataka.</p>.CM Devendra Fadnavis fumes over 'unnecessary' mentions of Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra assembly.<p>Later, during the calling attention motion, Hubli-Dharwad constituency MLA Mahesh Tenginkai asked Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar why Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries had not received funds for February and March.</p>.<p>Responding to this, Hebbalkar noted that money had been given in 23 instalments (Rs 46,000 to each beneficiary) since the Congress came to power and added that money had been given till August.</p>.<p>The minister said that earlier there had been some technical issues, since money — earlier given directly — was being sent through taluk panchayats.</p>.<p>"We send the file to the Finance Department. Whenever the department clears, the money is given without wasting a moment," she added.</p>