BJP, Congress spar over Hindu temples' funds in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress government of eyeing revenues of Hindu temples, after the Legislative Assembly passed a Bill enhancing the common pool of funds meant for the upkeep of shrines.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the BJP’s allegation as “misleading” and “polarising”.

According to the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 10 per cent of the gross income of Muzrai temples whose gross annual income exceeds Rs 1 crore will be put in the common pool. Also, 5 per cent of the gross income in respect of institutions whose gross annual income exceeds Rs 10 lakh but does not exceed Rs 1 crore will be used for the pool.

“Why are only Hindu temples targeted for revenue, leaving out other religions?” BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said.