<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP is considering the candidature of former chief minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda (73) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha vacancy from the state.</p>.<p>During the state core committee meeting held in Bengaluru on Thursday, the state unit discussed the proposal though a final meeting following the notification (of vacancies) is likely to finalise the name.</p>.<p>Four members from Karnataka - Eeranna Kadadi and K Narayan from BJP, H D Devegowda (JD-S) and Mallikarjun Kharge (INC) are set to retire on June 25. The BJP gets to elect only one person as all four seats are to be elected by members of the state Assembly and BJP has only 63 seats in the Assembly now.</p>.<p>Amid speculation over the BJP handing over the seat to JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda (93) keeping the future of the alliance in mind, BJP national general secretary Radha Mohandas Agrawal maintained that the state unit would only propose a name and all decisions related to the alliance partner would be taken by the national unit of the BJP.</p>.<p>“I am only an official recommending authority. I cannot disclose whom I have recommended. The final decision will be taken by the national president,” said Agrawal, adding that the high command in BJP, unlike in other parties, was very active.</p>.BJP to back H D Deve Gowda's re-election to Rajya Sabha with future polls in mind?.<p>“I feel proud to say Modiji and Amit Shah know Karnataka’s developments on a day to day basis, perhaps much more than what I know as the state incharge,” claimed Agrawal.</p>.<p>While both Sadanada Gowda and Deve Gowda are Vokkaligas, the latter continues to hold sway over the politically significant community in Old Mysore region, which can hugely benefit the BJP which is trying to make inroads in the region to go past the magic number.<br /><br />Agrawal also informed that the meeting also discussed the names of probable candidates for the state legislative Council. “BJP is a big party, has 12 crore members and is in power in 23 states. Obviously we will have a long list of aspirants under scrutiny,” he added.</p>