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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP considering Sadananda Gowda for Rajya Sabha

Agrawal also informed that the meeting also discussed the names of probable candidates for the state legislative Council.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 01:40 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 01:40 IST
BJPKarnatakasadananda gowda

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