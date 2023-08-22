BJP core panel to urge central leadership to appoint LoP, state president

The BJP’s core committee on Monday is said to resolved to urge the party high command to appoint a Leader of the Opposition and state president soon.
According to sources, the meeting discussed how the lack of these appointments is affecting the party’s organisation and activities. It could lead to confusion among party workers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the leaders are said to have discussed.
The meeting also discussed the likelihood of S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur) and Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur) leaving the BJP. The core committee discussed making efforts to retain the two MLAs without “begging” them to stay.
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, D V Sadananda Gowda, Union minister Pralhad Joshi, senior leaders C T Ravi, Govind Karjol, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashoka, C N Ashwath Narayan, B Sriramulu, party vice-president Nirmal Kumar Surana and general secretary (organisation) Rajesh G V were present in the meeting.
Apparently, the core committee discussed the party’s prospects for the Lok Sabha polls. It is said that the latest survey is giving BJP 17-20 seats. “We need to put in more efforts to repeat the 2019 performance of winning 25 out of 28 seats,” the leaders discussed, adding that the party must fight the Congress government in the state for corruption, transfers, lack of development and poor finances.
Some leaders also felt that the BJP should fight the government for going after its workers for criticising the Congress.
‘Congress toolkit’
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJP’s core committee meeting, senior leader C T Ravi said the government’s move to constitute a panel headed by retired Justice H N Nagamohan Das to probe the ‘40% commission’ allegation was part of Congress’ toolkit.
“We don’t believe that Nagamohan Das will conduct an impartial probe. Earlier, too, he has worked under obligation of the Congress,” Ravi said. “Just in time for the Lok Sabha polls, the government will get him to submit an interim report the way they want in order to set an agenda,” he said.
The former BJP national general secretary said there were no definitive cases of ‘40% commission’.
“It was created without any base. If there are concrete cases, let them file an FIR and lodge Lokayukta complaints. And, if they really want
to probe corruption, let them start from 2013,” Ravi said.