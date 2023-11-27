BJP corporator arrested for allegedly assaulting a person

Belagavi: BJP corporator Abhijet Jawalkar was arrested by the Tilakwadi Police on Sunday evening for allegedly assaulting a person identified as Ramesh Patil over the installation of a cell phone tower at 9th cross Bhagya Nagar on Thursday.
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra availed information about the arrest of Jawalkar from BJP City President and former MLA Anil Benake. A delegation of BJP is also meeting Police Commissioner S N Sidramappa to raise their objections about police action.
Jawalkar had accused Patil and others of assaulting him when he went to the spot to object installation of a cell phone tower. He had been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
Police Commissioner S N Sidramappa said Jawalkar has been arrested as per the complaint made by Patil.
MES activists and others had staged a protest on the premises of Tilakwadi Police Station on Sunday demanding the arrest of Jawalkar.
BJP City President and former MLA Anil Benake termed arrest of Jawalkar as goondgeri. Law and Order situation in the city has collapsed and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should look into the happenings.
It appears that the Congress government has become a MES puppet. Immediately after the MES protest, Jawalkar was arrested from the hospital wherein he was admitted for treatment, he said.