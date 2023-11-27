BJP corporator arrested for allegedly assaulting a person

Belagavi: BJP corporator Abhijet Jawalkar was arrested by the Tilakwadi Police on Sunday evening for allegedly assaulting a person identified as Ramesh Patil over the installation of a cell phone tower at 9th cross Bhagya Nagar on Thursday.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra availed information about the arrest of Jawalkar from BJP City President and former MLA Anil Benake. A delegation of BJP is also meeting Police Commissioner S N Sidramappa to raise their objections about police action.

Jawalkar had accused Patil and others of assaulting him when he went to the spot to object installation of a cell phone tower. He had been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.