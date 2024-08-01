BJP dalit leaders demands early implementation of SC judgement

New Delhi: Dalit (Left sub-group) leaders from the BJP on Thursday demanded the Congress ruled Karnataka to early implementation of the Supreme Court judgment allowing states to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved categories
Former Union Minister A Narayanaswamy, Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol and Bijapur MP Ramesh Jigajinagi welcomed the Supreme Court ruling and described it as a historic judgment.
The Karnataka Government must implement the internal reservations and ensure that the Dalit Left sub group should get fair opportunity in reservation benefits, Jigajinagi told media persons here.
Instead of giving reasons, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should start the process to implement the Apex Court judgment, he demanded.
Previous BJP Government in Karnataka provided internal reservation to the Dalit Left subgroup. The Government should implement this, Karjol said.
