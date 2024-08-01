BJP dalit leaders demands early implementation of SC judgement

New Delhi: Dalit (Left sub-group) leaders from the BJP on Thursday demanded the Congress ruled Karnataka to early implementation of the Supreme Court judgment allowing states to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved categories

Former Union Minister A Narayanaswamy, Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol and Bijapur MP Ramesh Jigajinagi welcomed the Supreme Court ruling and described it as a historic judgment.