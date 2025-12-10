BJP decides to 'target' Priyank Kharge and Krishna Byre Gowda in winter session

<p>Belagavi: The BJP in its Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday decided mainly to "target" two ministers: IT-BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda - by raising the issues pertaining to their respective portfolios. </p>.<p>The sources from the meeting confirmed said that ministers Priyank Kharge and Krishna Byre Gowda have failed to manage their departments effectively. The losses to the government due to failures in Rural Development and IT‑BT, the hardships suffered by the people because of the Revenue Department's failure to address farmers' issues and corruption in Revenue development will be raised in the House. </p>.BJP to choose next Delhi CM at its legislature party meeting today.<p>In the meeting, a strategy was formulated to corner the government in both Houses of the Legislature through an effective discussion. </p>