BJP delegation meets Karnataka Governor to discuss internal reservation

The delegation included Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, former Union Minister A Narayanaswamy, MLAs Duryodhan Aihole and Basavaraj Mattimud.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 22:16 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 22:16 IST
