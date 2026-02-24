<p>Bengaluru: A delegation of BJP leaders on Monday called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to discuss the implementation of internal reservation policy, which is pending before the court.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025, ratifying the government order on apportioning reservation in the 6:6:5 ratio, was passed during the Winter Session of the state legislature in December last. The bill, however, is yet to be sent for the Governor’s approval.</p>.Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urges enhanced budgetary support for higher education in Karnataka budget.<p>The delegation included Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, former Union Minister A Narayanaswamy, MLAs Duryodhan Aihole and Basavaraj Mattimud. The leaders congratulated the Governor for his strong stance in ensuring social justice.</p>.<p>Although it has been eighteen months since the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement on internal reservation, Karnataka is yet to implement the policy although states including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana had done so, the BJP leaders pointed out.</p>.<p>The BJP delegation wondered why the government was not considering the 1:6:5:4:1 formula proposed by the Justice Nagmohan Das commission, on the report of which Rs 110 crore was spent. </p>.<p>Questioning the basis for the 6:6:5 formula proposed by the government, the BJP delegation further alleged that a detailed discussion on the issue had not been allowed during the Winter Session in Belagavi.</p>