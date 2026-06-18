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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP delegation visits Karnataka's Bidadi, urges government to not ‘threaten’ farmers

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not consented to the project.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 00:20 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 00:20 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaBidadi

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