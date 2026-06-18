BJP delegation visits Karnataka's Bidadi, urges government to not ‘threaten’ farmers

<p>Bengaluru: A delegation of BJP leaders met farmers around Bidadi on Wednesday and has urged the state government not to “threaten” farmers by sending goondas. </p>.<p>BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not consented to the project.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said: “For several days, farmers in and around Bidadi have been opposing the township and are constantly fighting. However, the government says 80% farmers have agreed for the land acquisition…” </p>.<p>Stating that some farmers had claimed there were threats at night by goondas, the BJP state president said: “Instead of standing by the farmers, the chief minister is supporting real estate. The government should not play with the farmers’ lives at any cost. D K Shivakumar has a lot of places where he can do his real estate business. You should be ashamed to say that the prime minister has consented for this township.”</p>.<p>Vijayendra warned the chief minister, stating that there wasn’t any government or chief minister unaffected by farmers’ curse. The BJP delegation also included Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, his Council counterpart Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Bangalore Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath.</p>.<p><strong>Balakrishna hits back</strong></p>.<p>Hitting back at the BJP, Magadi MLA and Shivakumar’s aide H C Balakrishna said the Vokkaliga leaders in the BJP and the JD(S) were unable to digest the fact that Shivakumar - a fellow Vokkaliga - had become the CM.</p>.<p>“When Jagadish Shettar was the KIADB (industries) minister, they sought to acquire 1,000 acres of land. When we visited the then CM Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, Vijayendra had asked us not to fight, and assured that he would get good prices legally. With what mindset will Vijayendra fight today?”</p>.<p>He accused BJP leaders of indulging in “opportunistic” politics.</p>