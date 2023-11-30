BJP demands CBI probe into Karnataka contractor Ambikapthy's death

Former BJP ministers Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Munirathna on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the death of contractor R Ambikapathy, who headed the BBMP Contractors’ Association.
This came a day after Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna said that Ambikapathy was under stress, because of a former
minister and an incumbent MLA.
After visiting Ambikapathy’s family to offer condolences, Narayan told reporters that he saw a deep conspiracy in his death as he must have been harassed severely, either by the state bureaucracy or a section of ministers, who had taken favours from him.
“Let the truth come out at least after his death, to know the real truth behind his death. So, the state government should order a high level probe into the death,” he said.
Munirathna demanded that the death case should be probed by the CBI.
Both the BJP leaders also met former Congress legislator from Pulakeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasamurhty, who is Ambikapathy’s brother-in-law.