BJP demands Congress MP's arrest over 'pro-Pak sloganeering'

A team of BJP functionaries on Tuesday filed a police complaint seeking the arrest of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain over alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering on February 27.
The complaint by BJP general secretary N S Nandiesha Reddy, Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraju and party functionary Chi Na Ramu was addressed to the inspector of Vidhana Soudha station.
The complaint accused Hussain of instigating his supporters to raise slogans on the Vidhana Soudha premises and demanded that he be named as first accused in the FIR.
"We demand that immediate action be taken to add Hussain as prime accused no. 1 in the case and arrest him forthwith,” the complaint said.
On Monday, police arrested Mohammad Nashipudi from Byadgi, Haveri district; Munawwar Ahmed from Jayamahal, Bengaluru and Mohammad Iltaz from Kishangarh, Delhi — in connection with the sloganeering.
