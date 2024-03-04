BJP demands resignation of Congress MP Syed Hussain after 3 held for raising ‘Pro-Pak’ slogan inside inside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Following the arrest of three persons for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the Vidhana Soudha corridors, the Opposition BJP on Monday demanded the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain.
The BJP pointed out that the three persons arrested were Hussain's supporters celebrating his Rajya Sabha election victory on February 27.
"While Rahul Gandhi is busy doing a 'Bharat Todo' public stunt, Bengaluru police have arrested his close aides for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans inside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Anti-national Congress workers should be charged with treason and investigated under UAPA. CM Siddaramaiah should ask Congress MP Naseer Saab to tender his resignation immediately. Congress, which shares Pakistan's DNA, has once again shown where its loyalty lies," the BJP posted on X.
Attacking Karnataka Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Information Technology, Priyank Kharge -- who initially claimed no pro-Pakistan slogan was raised -- BJP demanded Priyank's apology on the matter.
Earlier, a defensive Priyank had said that nobody should jump to conclusions. "Let's see...I've been saying from day one that the government's (FSL) report is final because this is a sensitive matter. Is there a voice sample match? The police will inquire. Let the government's FSL report come out," he had said.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the arrests happened after his party released a private forensics lab report that suggested pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.
"It is clear that arrests were made based on the FSL report. Even now, why is the government not releasing the report?" he said.
Reacting to the arrests, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said: "The FSL report that the Congress government concealed for almost four days has finally confirmed that the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were indeed shouted after election of Congress’ Nasser Hussain to the Rajya Sabha. Why did they conceal it for so long? Who did the want to protect?" the Bangalore South MP said.
