BJP demands resignation of Congress MP Syed Hussain after 3 held for raising ‘Pro-Pak’ slogan inside inside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

Attacking Karnataka Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Information Technology, Priyank Kharge -- who initially claimed no pro-Pakistan slogan was raised -- BJP demanded Priyank's apology on the matter.

Earlier, a defensive Priyank had said that nobody should jump to conclusions. "Let's see...I've been saying from day one that the government's (FSL) report is final because this is a sensitive matter. Is there a voice sample match? The police will inquire. Let the government's FSL report come out," he had said.



Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the arrests happened after his party released a private forensics lab report that suggested pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.

"It is clear that arrests were made based on the FSL report. Even now, why is the government not releasing the report?" he said.



Reacting to the arrests, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said: "The FSL report that the Congress government concealed for almost four days has finally confirmed that the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were indeed shouted after election of Congress’ Nasser Hussain to the Rajya Sabha. Why did they conceal it for so long? Who did the want to protect?" the Bangalore South MP said.