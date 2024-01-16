BJP disowns Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial remarks

Bengaluru: Completely disassociating with former Union minister and Uttara Kannada MP Ananthkumar Hegde’s controversial remarks on reclaiming mosques as well as a derogatory comment on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Monday said that the party does not endorse his views and assured that he would soon speak with him in this regard.
After launching the BJP’s wall-writing campaign here, Vijayendra said that whatever statements issued by Hegde were his personal views and that they can’t be attributed to the party.
“I have gone through his statements reported in the media and I will surely speak to him in this regard. People have developed indifference towards politicians for some time now and it becomes our responsibility to make statements which should be acceptable to all communities in the society,” he said.
After launching a wall-writing campaign, Vijayendra said that he has directed at least five prominent walls in each booth painted with ‘Mattomme Modi’ (Modi Again) slogan across the state and this task should be completed before January 25.
‘Women unsafe under Cong rule’
Hitting out at the ruling Congress over Hangal gang-rape case, Vijayendra said that the women in the state were unsafe under the Congress rule. “I do not wish to politicise this issue unnecessarily. Hangal gang-rape case was registered nearly a week after the brutal incident took place. The delay in registration of the case is a clear sign that the Congress is under pressure to close this case without any investigation,” he alleged and reiterated the BJP’s demand for a thorough probe by a special investigation team (SIT).