BJP facing a problem of plenty in many Lok Sabha constituencies

“In Haveri, there is a tussle between B C Patil and veteran K S Eshwarappa, who is lobbying for his son K E Kantesh. In Udupi, the names of C T Ravi and incumbent Shobha Karandlaje are doing the rounds. Shobha’s name is also there in the grapevine for Bangalore North. In Davangere, incumbent MP G M Siddeshwara is lobbying for his son,” the source said.