BJP facing a problem of plenty in many Lok Sabha constituencies

With dust settling in the BJP after B Y Vijayendra’s appointment as the party’s state president, leaders aspiring to contest the Lok Sabha polls next year have started visiting him to lobby for tickets.
Chikkodi ticket hopeful Ramesh Katti met Vijayendra, while Ballari strongman B Sriramulu said he would work in accordance with wishes of the party leadership.
The BJP is now facing a problem of plenty in many Lok Sabha seats. Of the 12 seats where party is planning to field new faces, at least six of these are seeing multiple leaders lobbying for the ticket. This problem has cropped up due to several senior leaders losing in Assembly elections held in May.
For instance, Davangere ticket aspirant M P Renukacharya, a B S Yediyurappa loyalist, has become more active after Vijayendra’s appointment. The case is similar with Yediyurappa’s relative and former MLA S I Chikkangoudar, who wants to contest from Dharwad currently represented by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
After meeting Vijayendra, Katti said: “Though I am an aspirant for the Lok Sabha ticket, I will abide by the party’s decision to work for the victory of any candidates, the party chooses to field from Chikkodi.”
Sriramulu said he had been asked to organise his Valmiki community.
“I will go with whatever party high command wishes,” he said.
A senior leader told DH that the party is likely to replace candidates in 12 seats. Those who faced defeat in the Assembly polls are keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
“In Haveri, there is a tussle between B C Patil and veteran K S Eshwarappa, who is lobbying for his son K E Kantesh. In Udupi, the names of C T Ravi and incumbent Shobha Karandlaje are doing the rounds. Shobha’s name is also there in the grapevine for Bangalore North. In Davangere, incumbent MP G M Siddeshwara is lobbying for his son,” the source said.