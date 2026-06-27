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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP fact-finding panel submits report on Karnataka MLC poll cross-voting

Senior MLC C T Ravi, who headed the committee, said the report contains information gathered during the inquiry and identifies areas where the BJP should have exercised greater internal caution.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:13 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPElectionKarnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraMLC

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