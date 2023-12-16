BJP fact-finding team visits Belagavi hospital to meet assault victim

Belagavi: A fact-finding team, formed by BJP National President J P Nadda, visited Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital on Saturday. The team engaged in discussions with the victim, belonging to the scheduled tribe, who had been paraded naked and tied to an electricity pole. This incident occurred after her son eloped with a girl last Sunday.
The incident unfolded while the government machinery was in the city for the winter session of the state legislature held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha.
The fact-finding team comprised MP Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Charrerjee, Ranjeeta Kohli, and BJP National Secretary Asha Lakra. Present during the visit were Mayor Shobha Somanache, Deputy Mayor Reshma Patil, MP Mangal Angadi, MLA Shashikala Jolle, and others.