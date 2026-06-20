BJP failed as opposition party in Karnataka due to 'adjustment politics': Kumar Bangarappa

<p>Mysuru: Former minister Kumar Bangarappa, on Saturday, stated that the BJP has failed to function effectively as an opposition party in Karnataka, claiming that ‘adjustment politics’ is causing a major setback. He noted that like-minded leaders in the party joined hands to raise their voice because the state BJP president, who is responsible for organising the party, was not performing adequately.</p><p>Speaking in an interaction at Mandya, Bangarappa pointed out that the BJP’s recent defeats in the byelections and cross-voting in the Legislative Council election are a clear proof that all is not well in the party. “We should resolve the internal rifts. In the larger interest of the party, Basangouda Patil Yatnal and others have raised a voice of internal democracy," he said.</p>.Ready to be Karnataka BJP chief if party wants, says Kumar Bangarappa.<p><strong>Target 2028</strong></p><p>Asserting that Yatnal is working along with them, Bangarappa clarified that they all remain firmly in the BJP. He added that the party is preparing to return to power in the 2028 Assembly election, and a highly favourable environment, bolstered by the strong anti-incumbency wave against the current Congress government, will aid their prospects. He opined that development accelerates when the same party rules at both the Centre and the State, citing examples of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.</p>.BJP High Command summons Karnataka leaders over cross-voting in MLC Polls.<p><strong>Township</strong></p><p>Touching upon infrastructure development, the former minister suggested that new townships and airports could be established in the arid regions of Tumakuru and Hassan districts, to reduce the mounting demographic pressure on Bengaluru. He opposed the acquisition of fertile agricultural land near Bidadi for townships, urging Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to keep aside personal prestige and protect the interests of farmers.</p>