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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP failed as opposition party in Karnataka due to 'adjustment politics': Kumar Bangarappa

Bangarappa added that the party is preparing to return to power in the 2028 Assembly election.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 16:20 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka Politicsbangarappa

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