BJP fields Capt Brijesh Chowta in DK, Kota Srinivas Poojary in Udupi-Chikmagaluru

Mangaluru: In a surprise move, the BJP has announced ex-serviceman Capt Brijesh Chowta as its candidate from Dakshina Kannada constituency and MLC who is serving as Leader of Opposition in Council Kota Srinivas Poojary from Udupi-Chikamagaluru constituency. Capt Chowta has been serving as the BJP State Secretary.
Speaking to media persons, Capt Chotwa thanked all the BJP senior leaders, party workers and RSS senior leaders for trusting him. “Hindutva is my commitment and development is my priority. Our aim is to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the PM once again. I had served in the army under short service commission. During my service in the army, I had an opportunity to see the country from a close angle, and understand the uniqueness of the country and also its culture. Party seniors have entrusted me with a huge responsibility.”
Soon after the announcement, he said he sought the blessings of his parents, offered prayers at Sharavu Ganapathi Temple and paid tribute at the war memorial, in Kadri.
Soon after the announcement of the candidate, in his X handle, Capt Chowta posted “Humbled & grateful to our party seniors led by our commander-in-chief PM Shri @narendramodi for giving me this opportunity to be our party’s candidate & representative of his work & vision in Dakshina Kannada. I pledge to continue to work with even greater rigour for the welfare of our region & people driven by the mantra of ‘Nation First’ to beginning with the first goal of #AbKiBaar400Paar. I humbly bow down to all our karyakartas & everyone who stood by me & toiled with me to make this happen.”
The 42- year-old Capt Chowta has been serving the party at various capacities. He had served as Yuva Morcha district secretary in 2013, DK district BJP general secretary between 2016-19, district BJP executive committee member in 2019. He has been organising Kambala at Gold Finch City for the last seven years.
After the BJP workers demanded change in candidate by holding “go back” campaign against sitting MP Shobha Karandlaje, the BJP has decided to field MLC and leader of Opposition in Council Kota Srinivas Poojary from Udupi-Chikmagaluru constituency. Kota has been serving as MLC by representing DK local authorities constituency since 2008.
Strong hold
The BJP has maintained its strong in Dakshina Kannada in the successive Parliamentary elections. The party which wrested the Dakshina Kannada constituency (earlier Mangaluru constituency) from the Congress in the 1991 election has retained the seat for eight consecutive terms (1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019). Udupi-Chikmagaluru constituency was represented by D V Sadananda Gowda in 2009, Jayaprakash Hegde (Cong in 2012 by election), Shobha Karandlaje (2014 and 2019).