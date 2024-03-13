BJP fields Capt Brijesh Chowta in DK, Kota Srinivas Poojary in Udupi-Chikmagaluru

Mangaluru: In a surprise move, the BJP has announced ex-serviceman Capt Brijesh Chowta as its candidate from Dakshina Kannada constituency and MLC who is serving as Leader of Opposition in Council Kota Srinivas Poojary from Udupi-Chikamagaluru constituency. Capt Chowta has been serving as the BJP State Secretary.

Speaking to media persons, Capt Chotwa thanked all the BJP senior leaders, party workers and RSS senior leaders for trusting him. “Hindutva is my commitment and development is my priority. Our aim is to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the PM once again. I had served in the army under short service commission. During my service in the army, I had an opportunity to see the country from a close angle, and understand the uniqueness of the country and also its culture. Party seniors have entrusted me with a huge responsibility.”

Soon after the announcement, he said he sought the blessings of his parents, offered prayers at Sharavu Ganapathi Temple and paid tribute at the war memorial, in Kadri.