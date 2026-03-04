Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP govt spent Rs 30 crore on PM Modi’s one-day visit to Karnataka ahead of 2023 Assembly polls

Ferrying crowds by buses for two events ahead of the 2023 polls, among expenses
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 02:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 23:39 IST
Karnataka NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us