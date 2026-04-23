<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramalinga-reddy">Ramalinga Reddy</a> on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> government, blaming it for the current crisis in the state-run transport corporations. </p>.<p>In a strongly worded statement, Reddy accused former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai of “inefficient administration” that allegedly weakened the corporations.</p>.<p>He said the earlier government delayed salaries, failed to clear wage revision dues and allowed arrears to mount, contributing to the present unrest. </p>.BJP accuses Congress government of neglecting backward class corporations.<p>In his X post, Reddy alleged that unprecedented strikes took place during the BJP tenure, including a 15-day strike, and that around 3,500 employees were dismissed or suspended with FIRs filed against them.</p>.<p>It further claimed that recruitment and bus fleet expansion had stalled between 2019 and 2023. Hitting back at criticism over delays in wage revision, Reddy pointed out that pay hike due in 2020 was implemented only in March 2023, under the previous regime, calling it a 38-month delay. </p>.<p>Listing the Congress government’s measures, he said it had recruited over 10,400 staff, added 7,800 buses, phased out ageing vehicles and refurbished more than 2,000 buses. It also claimed to have cleared Rs 223 crore in dues to retired employees. Additionally, he said the government facilitated a Rs 2,000-crore bank loan to clear pending liabilities, including provident fund and diesel dues, and waived Rs 1,219 crore in motor vehicle taxes over the past two years to ease the financial burden on transport corporations. </p>