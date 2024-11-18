BJP approached me a year ago to switch party: Congress MLA Babasaheb Patil

<p>Channamma Kittur (Belagavi dist): MLA Babasaheb Patil said that he was approached by the state leaders of BJP to defect about a year ago citing that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government was unstable and myself would be given a cabinet position in the government, but no money was offered.</p><p>I outrightly rejected their proposal and also brought it to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D K Shivakumar.</p><p>Patil told reporters at Neginhal village in Channamma Kittur taluk on Monday that he will not fall to any lures or offers from the BJP.</p><p>People from the state have given a mandate for the Congress to rule the state and first-timers like myself are committed to the party.</p>.MUDA site allotment case: Ex-commissioner D B Natesh gets Lokayukta police notice.<p>The government has released funds for the development of the Kittur assembly constituency and has been assured of more funds in the coming days. I will not fall to any such lures by anybody, particularly for money.</p><p>About a year ago, state BJP leaders had offered me to quit Congress during informal talks, but I had outrightly rejected the offer. </p><p>After that none of them contacted me nor I was interested in defecting. I was unaware of the statement made by Mandya MLA Ravi Ganiga that along with Chikamagalur Timmaiah were being lured by offers of Rs 100 crore each by BJP, he stated. </p> .Only ineligible BPL cards will be weeded out, no impact on eligible cardholders: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah .<p>Patil said, since Congress came to power, efforts to destabilise the government were going on and they would continue until the tenure was completed. We are aware of such acts but shall remain committed to the party.</p>