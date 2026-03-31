<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the Congress-led UPA government at the centre had waived loans to the tune of Rs 72,000 crore while the present Union government has not waived off even a single rupee.</p>.<p>“The BJP has no moral right to seek votes from people. The Congress has ensured guarantees to 3.50 crore women of Karnataka. We have spent <br>Rs 1.40 lakh crore on five guarantee schemes. The BJP had made a false propaganda that these schemes would empty the treasury. However, we have been extending the benefits for the last three years,” Siddaramaiah said.</p>.Karnataka power tussle: Rahul Gandhi may call Siddaramaiah, DKS to Delhi for settlement.<p>He was addressing a public meeting as part of campaign for bypoll to Bagalkot Assembly constituency. </p>.<p>The chief minister accused the Centre of delaying gazette notification for raising the height of Almatti dam.</p>