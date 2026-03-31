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BJP has no moral right to seek votes: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He was addressing a public meeting as part of campaign for bypoll to Bagalkot Assembly constituency.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 23:04 IST
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State BJP president B Y Vijayendra conducts door-to-door campaign in Bagalkot on Monday.
State BJP president B Y Vijayendra conducts door-to-door campaign in Bagalkot on Monday.
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Published 30 March 2026, 23:04 IST
India NewsBJPKarnatakaSiddaramaiahvotes

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