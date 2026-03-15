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BJP hatching Operation Lotus, alleges Shivakumar as 2 held for trying to bribe Odisha Cong MLAs

He alleged that the BJP has planned "Operation Lotus'" and was offering Rs five crore to each Odisha MLAs, who were flown here ahead of the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls in that state.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 12:20 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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