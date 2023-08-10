BJP high command knows what's best for K'taka: Ravi

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi on Tuesday categorically said that he will neither question nor suspect the party high command delaying its decision to announce the names of the leaders of the Opposition and the party state president.
Speaking to reporters after his New Delhi visit at the party office here, Ravi said, “Our party high command has got all the first-hand information about what is happening in the state.
There are several media forums - social media, news outlets such as websites, TV and print. Besides, they also know how the opposition parties are targeting the BJP on these issues. So, there is no need for me or any other leader to brief them about it."
He said that he, as a loyal party worker, believes that the party's high command will always take decisions in the best interest of the party even if it is delayed.
Unlike other states, Karnataka has a good representation at the national level. Former CM B S Yediyurappa is a member of the parliamentary board, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are also there. So, it is a media hype that whenever a leader goes to Delhi it is brief about state politics alone, Ravi said.
He said that his four-day visit to Delhi was only restricted to meeting leaders and thanking them for their cooperation and support during his stint as national general secretary.
"As the party decided to relieve me from my national responsibilities, it was my duty to convey my regards to them,” he said.