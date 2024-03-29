BJP highlights women empowerment schemes to counter Congress guarantees

Highlighting that the paid maternity leave was increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, Bharati Shetty said that the PM Modi initiatives like constructing toilets in every house in the last 10 years has also improved the hygienic conditions of women across the country. “Financial aid to pregnant women under the Matruvandana scheme is also helping many women in the country to address pre-and-post delivery care in the country,” she stated.