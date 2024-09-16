BJP, Hindu activists protest against police raid on RSS office

The agitators alleged that the police entered the RSS office to arrest one of its volunteers with their boots on. “RSS office is like a temple for us. The police have hurt our sentiments. We demand action against the police personnel, who entered the RSS office without removing their shoes,” they said.

Sunday night, a team of police, led by DYSP Murali tried to arrest Hindu Jagaran divisional pracharak Sharan and district pracharak Puneeth at the RSS office in Bovi Colony of Pandavapra town. As the volunteers opposed the entry of the police with shoes, there was commotion for some time.

Ashwath accused the Congress government of favoritism. “Hindus are being targeted and attacked. People are not able to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi,” he said.