BJP hits out at DKS over remarks on 'mantrakshathe'

Bengaluru: Launching a tirade against the Deputy CM D K Shivakumar’s remarks on ‘mantrakshathe’, BJP leaders on Monday sought to turn the tables on Congress asserting that 5 kg rice, being distributed by the state government under the Anna Bhagya scheme, is given by the Centre.
Shivakumar on Sunday had alleged that the ‘mantrakshathe’ being distributed to the people by the BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders in connection with the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya was of ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.
Reacting to this, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said Shivakumar may have forgotten that 5 kg rice being distributed under Anna Bahgya scheme is coming from Centre. So, in a way PM Modi should get full credit for distributing rice, he claimed.
Echoing the view, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said it is proved beyond doubt that Congress government is not giving a single grain of rice as they have announced crediting cash for 5 kg rice through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
“This was announced by the ruling Congress and remaining 5 kg rice is coming from Centre which is being distributed. So, there’s no question of state’s rice being misused,” he asserted.
On the Muzrai department order to hold special puja in all state controlled temples on January 22, Bommai said the deputy chief minister calling himself a ‘Ram Bhakt’ and the government arranging for special puja can only be described that they have bowed before Lord Ram.