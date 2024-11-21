Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'BJP is making user fee revision an unnecessary issue': Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

There is no link between the fee and guarantee schemes, he said speaking to the reporters in Mangaluru on Thursday.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 13:08 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDinesh Gundu Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us