BJP is party of workers, not of leaders: Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

<p>Davangere: National BJP General Secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka Radha Mohan Das Agarwal opined that BJP must win Davangere South in the forthcoming by-election to come to power in Karnataka in 2028.</p><p>He was speaking at a felicitation meeting organised by the BJP for booth-level workers at Gundi Mahadevappa convention hall here on Thursday. He said, "I am fully confident that the BJP will come to power in the state after the next general election. The workers and leaders who want the BJP to take the helm of power should work hard in the by-election. The party should win in the South assembly constituency," he said.</p><p>He said, three party workers have been assigned to each booth in the constituency. Even so, the party should not be defeated in the election. Everyone should discharge their responsibilities properly. They should not leave the booth for any reason. They must work for Lotus identity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,' he suggested.</p>.BJP will win 130-140 seats & assume power on ‘own strength’ in Karnataka: B Y Vijayendra.<p>'The BJP's victory is not decided by the candidate. Everyone should work for the candidate decided by the party. BJP is a party of workers, not a party of leaders. Workers who go around the streets and visit houses and seek votes have the power to create an MLA. Their sacrifice and hard work are very important,' he said.</p><p>Elections that change the direction:</p><p>State BJP Unit President BY Vijayendra stated that the by-elections to be held in Davangere South and Bagalkot will change the direction of state politics. The party has taken the by-elections seriously. It has accepted it as a challenge. Let the party workers and leaders work together for the party.</p><p>He also noted that no one is bigger than the party. Workers are the biggest strength of the party. "Let us try to make the lotus bloom on the party's own strength. No matter what elections are held in the state, BJP will come to power. The party has a golden opportunity," he said.</p><p>"The MLAs of their own party are not satisfied with the functioning of the ruling Congress in the state. A situation has arisen where a revolt is brewing against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said.</p>