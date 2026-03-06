Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP is party of workers, not of leaders: Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

"I am fully confident that the BJP will come to power in the state after the next general election."
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 02:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 02:34 IST
BJPKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us