BJP, JD(S) flay proposal to allow sale of liquor in malls, villages

Coming down heavily on state excise department’s proposal to issue licences to set up liquor shops in villages that have more than 3,000 population, both the Opposition parties - BJP and JD(S) - demanded on Sunday the state government not to give its nod to the “anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-women” proposal.
Former minister and BJP senior leader S Suresh Kumar, in his statement, said that the proposal by the excise department to allow sale of liquor in supermarkets and villages at best can be described as ‘home-breaking’ proposal.
He said that the ruling Congress was looking to steal Rs 6,000 a month from men of each household in order to fund Rs 2,000 per month to women under Gruha Lakshmi scheme.
“This proposal will ensure that women who are now traveling in free buses to pilgrimage centers will stop going to these places and may be forced to launch statewide protests to close down bars, wine shops in their villages and supermarkets,” he said.
While JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, in his series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) said that the government’s move would transform the state into tipplers’ paradise.
Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress keeps claiming that its five guarantees are meant to strengthen women in the state. But in reality, their proposed ‘sixth guarantee’ of issuing licences to set up liquor shops in malls and villages is going to ruin their happiness and life forever.”
He added that day was not far when the women electorate would be repenting for voting this party after falling prey to fake guarantees.