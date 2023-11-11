BJP, JD(S) leaders congratulate Vijayendra over elevation, Congress takes 'dynasty politics' dig

Taking a swipe at the BJP accusing it of 'dynasty politics,' the Congress in Karnataka said on 'X', 'Congratulations to son of Yediyurappa, who has been elected as the new state president of BJP on the merit of him being Yediyurappa's son.'

BJP national President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the prominent leaders who congratulated Vijayendra over phone.