Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP, JD(S) leaders helped win Channapatna bypoll: D K Shivakumar

Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara won in Channapatna bypoll with a margin of 25,413 votes against his nearest rival and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, as results were announced on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 12:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 12:20 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsJDSBypollsBypollChannapatna

Follow us on :

Follow Us