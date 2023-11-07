BJP, JD(S) leaders will join Congress: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kept the political pot simmering, claiming on Monday that many BJP and JD(S) leaders, including sitting lawmakers, would join the Congress in the days to come.
The CM's salvo follows the recent contretemps in the Congress over the leadership issue, which had embarrassed the party and prompted Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to ask ministers to focus on the upcoming LS polls and avoid speaking out of turn.
"Whoever comes to accept our ideology and leadership, be it from BJP or JD(S), will be admitted," Siddaramaiah said. "Many people will join Congress...MLAs, ex-MLAs, workers and leaders," he added.
Several BJP and JD(S) leaders have switched sides ever since the Congress came to power about six months ago. This was dubbed as 'Operation Hasta' and purportedly anchored by Shivakumar.
However, Siddaramaiah said the Congress did not have to conduct an 'operation'. "Can we say no to people who are willing to join our party? They're being onboarded," Siddaramaiah said.
The Congress wants to win 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and is looking for strong candidates.
Siddaramaiah also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations against the Congress government as “a bundle of lies” and sought evidence. He was reacting to Modi's speech at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh accusing the Congress of having "damaged" Karnataka while bringing development to a standstill.
"I never expected such a statement from the PM. It is not befitting his position," Siddaramaiah said. "It's a political speech...full of lies. It's a bundle of lies," he said, adding that Modi is disenchanted.
"He came here 48 times. Wherever he went for a roadshow or public meeting, the BJP lost. They haven't been able to appoint one leader of the opposition so far. That's how bankrupt they've become," he said.
On Modi's charge that "a competition to loot" is taking place in Karnataka between the CM and his deputy, Siddaramaiah said: "Let him provide evidence. As PM, he shouldn't lie...he has IB, R&AW, CBI...Also, whose government was in power when the '40% commission' came up? We're getting it inquired."
Siddaramaiah recalled Modi's statement that the guarantees cannot be implemented. "Haven't we rolled them out? In fact, the country has become financially bankrupt," he said. "They're not giving the state its dues. They're showing step-motherly treatment. Drought relief funds are yet to come," he said.