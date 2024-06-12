‘BJP-JD(S) led in 142 Assembly seats’

Data points to how gaining a substantial lead in one Assembly segment can turn an entire election. In Bangalore Central, BJP’s P C Mohan won a fourth term, helped by a lead of 1.14 lakh votes in Mahadevapura. “The number of voters in Mahadevapura is equal to 3 Assemblies. And, if it wasn’t for the lead I got in Rajajinagar and other places, Mahadevapura alone wouldn’t have sufficed. So, everything has to balance,” Mohan said.