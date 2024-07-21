BJP, JD(S) target Karnataka govt over relief to those affected due to monsoon rains

The relief has still not reached those affected, he said, "the Centre has given what it has to under disaster management, but the state government has to double it, by adding its share, as done in the past. The state government too should give matching grants," he said, adding that, but there seems to be no money in the state government's treasury, it seems to be at the verge of getting "bankrupt." Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's reported statement about Kumaraswamy's visit to affected regions -- stating that it is of now use, Ashoka further said, "let him (Shivakumar) come first, he doesn't come, and makes negative comments about Union Minister's visit...relief is being given by the Centre, Kumaraswamy has every right to visit, we are in a federal system." "This government is not alive, it is dead. It is immersed in scams...people are watching. Let them show first the government is alive," he added.