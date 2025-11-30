<p>The BJP and JD(S) will press for extending the upcoming Winter Session of the Karnataka legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi to 20 days so as to table more issues affecting North Karnataka for discussion.</p>.<p>The allies held a co-ordination committee meeting chaired by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday to devise strategies for the upcoming Winter Session. </p><p>Among the issues that the two opposition parties are likely to raise in the House include the state government’s apathy to the plight of flood victims, cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards, and deterioration of law and order.</p>.<p>“Legislators from North Karnataka are of the opinion that having the Winter Session in Belagavi has become a ceremonial gesture,” said Kumaraswamy, affirming that legislators from the BJP and JD(S) would put up a united front in the House.</p>.<p><strong>‘Deterioration of law and order in the state’</strong></p>.<p>Siddaramaiah’s Chief Ministerial tenure is marked by deterioration of law and order in the state, opined Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>Expressing dismay over the involvement of police personnel in robberies, the Union Minister added, “We witnessed this during Siddaramaiah’s previous stint as CM as well. Besides, all of us know what is happening inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.”</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka confirmed that the two parties would ask for the Winter Session to be held over 20 days.</p>.<p><strong>‘Govt is focussed only on clearing bills’</strong></p>.<p>Expressing his frustration with the Congress government, Ashoka added, “We have repeatedly expressed our wish to discuss issues concerning North Karnataka in the House, but the government is focussed only on clearing bills. We want promises made by this government to the farmers and people of North Karnataka to be fulfilled.”</p>.<p>Fatalities on Bengaluru’s pothole-riddled roads and condition of state-run schools are some of the other issues that the opposition is likely to corner the government on.</p>