Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP, JD(S) want Belagavi session of legislature to be extended to 20 days

The allies held a co-ordination committee meeting chaired by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday to devise strategies for the upcoming Winter Session.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 22:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 22:40 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)

Follow us on :

Follow Us