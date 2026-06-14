BJP Karnataka alleges irregularities in 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, criticises govt

<p>Kolar: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused the state Congress government of arbitrarily removing around 3.5 lakh women beneficiaries from the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme, terming the move ‘deceptive and unfair.’</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he questioned the transparency behind the decision and asked whether any formal survey, verification process, or committee review had been conducted before excluding such a large number of beneficiaries. He alleged that the government had failed to provide clear reasons for the removal and said the decision had caused distress among affected families who depend on monthly financial assistance.</p>.<p>He further criticised the state government over reported changes in LPG distribution under the Ujjwala scheme, claiming that reductions in supply were being justified on temporary international factors. He added that such decisions disproportionately affect economically weaker households that rely heavily on subsidised cooking gas.</p>.<p>Narayanaswamy also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office, stating that the Prime Minister has served 4,399 days in power and set a national record. He criticised Congress leaders for questioning this milestone and defended the tenure as being based on democratic electoral victories.</p>.<p>He made strong remarks about former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, alleging misuse of power during their respective tenures and referring to the Emergency period as a dark phase in India’s democratic history. He argued that comparisons with earlier leadership should be based on factual historical context.</p>.<p>In another allegation, he claimed that the state Home Department is monitoring social media activity and maintaining lists of individuals who criticise the government, alleging that this is being used to target political opponents and BJP supporters.</p>.<p>He also challenged Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar, demanding action against him for alleged provocative statements, and accused the government of selective enforcement of law. He further alleged political conspiracy in certain recent controversies and criticised the administration for focusing on political opponents instead of governance priorities.</p>