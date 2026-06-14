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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP Karnataka alleges irregularities in 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, criticises govt

He questioned the transparency behind the decision and asked whether any formal survey, verification process.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 01:21 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 01:21 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsGruha Lakshmi scheme

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