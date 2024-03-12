BJP Karnataka candidates list may have surprises with replacement of some MPs, indicates R Ashoka

Asked about reports that sitting MPs Nalin Kumar Kateel from Dakshina Kannada, Anantkumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada and Pratap Simha from Mysuru may not get re-nomination, and Simha speaking emotionally on social media, Ashoka said: 'discussions have happened about the seats, I cannot reveal what was discussed. Sitting MPs must have hope and work, the decision of the high command is final. No one should lose hope, there are chances till the last minute."

On speculation regarding Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar getting party ticket from Mysuru seat, he said, "I don't know. I have not contacted Yaduveer or spoken to him. Whether others have contacted, I don't know about it." According to sources, discussions were also held regarding shifting Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi-Chikmagalur to the Bengaluru North segment.