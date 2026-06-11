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Homeindiakarnataka

BJP Karnataka spokesman urges Priyank Kharge to focus on his ministry rather than on RSS

Addressing a media conference in Mysuru, on Thursday, Mahesh said, Kharge should focus on maintaining law and order in the state and to reduce crime rate.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 11:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsPriyank Kharge

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