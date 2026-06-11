BJP Karnataka spokesman urges Priyank Kharge to focus on his ministry rather than on RSS

<p>Mysuru: BJP state spokesman M G Mahesh urged Karnataka Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> to focus on his responsibilities towards the state, his ministry, his district and Assembly constituency first, rather than do hate politics against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).</p><p>Addressing a media conference in Mysuru, on Thursday, Mahesh said, Kharge should focus on maintaining law and order in the state and to reduce crime rate. </p><p>“As per the statistics provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the rate of crime has increased by 15% over the years in Kharge’s home district of Kalaburgi. Besides, Kalaburgi is in the last place in SSLC and PUC results, compared to other districts in Karnataka. It is on top of the list on malnutrition among children. The incidence of drug abuse has increased over the years in Kalaburgi district,” Mahesh said.</p> .<p><strong>Police gaps</strong></p><p>“In Priyank Kharge’s own Assembly segment of Chittapur, there is a vacancy of 12 Police Sub-Inspectors. Many Police Stations do not have jeeps for the use of the Police personnel. But, Kharge keeps commenting on the RSS relentlessly. What harm has RSS done to either the society or Kharge himself? Why this hatred towards an organisation, which is by the people, of the people and for the people?” Mahesh asked.</p><p>“Law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated. Police from other states are conducting raids in our cities to bust narcotic drugs cases and networks. Students were held while they were trafficking drugs in Sedam. A Congress leader from Kalaburgi was arrested by Goa Police for trafficking drugs. Religious fanatics are attacking our Police Stations and personnel. There have been stone pelting under Shahabad, Yadgir and Wadi police station limits, over the past six months. But, no action has been taken so far,” Mahesh said.</p> .<p><strong>Hatred</strong></p><p>“Kharge has withdrawn cases against the accused, who desecrated a Shivalinga and attacked Police personnel. He has no empathy for either religious Hindus or our own Police personnel,” Mahesh said.</p><p>Pointing out that Dr B R Ambedkar did not hate anybody even though he was humiliated and harassed by the people around him and the society, Mahesh said, Ambedkar could have avenged the society easily, as he drafted the Constitution. “But, Ambedkar’s Constitution is all inclusive and for the welfare of all people. Is Priyank Kharge superior to Ambedkar?” Mahesh asked.</p> .<p><strong>Set of principles</strong></p><p>“RSS is not just a physical organisation. It is a set of principles imbibed by its volunteers. It is in the hearts of its volunteers. It collectively strives for the personality development of each volunteer - to become a law-abiding, honest and productive citizen. It has stood the test of time and has completed a century. It will see many more fruitful years and groom more volunteers. It has given innumerable leaders to the society, some of whom have become MLAs, MLCs, MPs, ministers, chief ministers, prime ministers and presidents. Many Congress leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi tried to ban RSS. But, despite three bans, since 1948, the RSS is growing by leaps and bounds, attracting the younger generations,” Mahesh said.</p><p>Mysuru city BJP media convenor Mahesh Raje Urs, co-convenor B M Santhosh Kumar and co-spokesman Jayashekar were present in the press meet.</p> .<p>BJP state spokesman M G Mahesh suspected that the recent directions of Karnataka State Home Minister Priyank Kharge for age verification at liquor-serving establishments may give rise to corruption and extortion.</p><p>Addressing a media conference in Mysuru, on Thursday, Mahesh said, “I welcome the concern of the minister, to discourage minors from consuming alcohol. But, why is the order limited to Bengaluru city? Why is it not applicable to the entire Karnataka? What are the modalities to check the age of minors entering establishments serving alcohol? How will the norms be implemented?”</p><p>It can be noted that Kharge directed the Bengaluru police to ensure strict age verification at pubs, breweries, bars, clubs, lounges and other liquor-serving establishments to prevent underage drinking.</p>