BJP launches ‘brand ambassador' programme to attract youth

In an attempt to shore up support from the youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Karnataka BJP launched “I am a brand ambassador” (Nanu BJP Rayabhari) programme through NaMo App.
Within just five days, BJP functionaries claim that nearly 1 lakh youths have enrolled in the state.
Speaking to DH, BJP Bengaluru IT cell volunteer Nisha, who was managing a registration kiosk near the BJP state headquarters, said that the party is also offering an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the best of its three brand ambassadors in the state, when the prime minister starts touring the state ahead of the elections.
“We have opened such kiosks in the key areas in the city,” she added.