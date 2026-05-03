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BJP leadeer B L Santhosh meets Yediyurappa

In a social media post, Santhosh said he discussed 'various present-day political and social issues' with Yediyurappa.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 01:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsB L SanthoshB S Yeddiyurappa

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