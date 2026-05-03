<p>Bengaluru: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh visited the party’s veteran leader-former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-s-yedyurappa">B S Yediyurappa</a>’s residence here on Saturday.</p>.<p>The two leaders later unusually went public about the meeting through their social media accounts. Yediyurappa and Santhosh - seen as rivals - publicly expressed mutual admiration.</p>.<p>In a social media post, Santhosh said he discussed “various present-day political and social issues” with Yediyurappa. </p>.<p>Santhosh said Yediyurappa has completed 50 years in public life and a felicitation ceremony will be held in Chitradurga on May 9. Yediyurappa described Santhosh’s visit as “cordial” and said they discussed BJP’s prospects of a “historical win” when results of elections in various states are out on May 4. </p>.Somashekhar writes to Yediyurappa, complains about latter’s aide.<p>Yediyurappa also hailed Santhosh. “His organisational skills are an inspiration to party workers,” he said. “You (Santhosh) are managing the party’s organisation across the country with utmost efficiency.”</p>.<p>According to a source close to Santhosh, he “always” meets Yediyurappa on every visit to Bengaluru. “Only this time, Yediyurappa made photographs of their meeting public. Even Santhosh posted pictures after a while,” the source said. </p>.<p>On May 9, BJP aims to mobilise 10 lakh people for Yediyurappa’s felicitation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event. </p>