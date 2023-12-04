Knifed by K'taka minister's kin? BJP leader alleges MLC Channaraj Hattiholi attacked him

A BJP leader was allegedly assaulted with a sharp weapon by Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s brother and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi at the former's residence at Kuvempu Nagar in the city on Monday evening.

The injured BJP leader has been identified as one Prithvi Singh and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

According to allegation made by Singh in a video, Hattiholi attacked him with knife and himself suffered injuries on his right arm. Hattiholi also took away Singh's cell phone. The latter's son got him admitted to a private hospital.