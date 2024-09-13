BJP leader Ashoka takes dig at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Reacting to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah telling the BJP that their protest against Rahul Gandhi's anti-reservation remarks is like the butcher protesting against animal cruelty, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka said the devil can't preach.

He was reacting to a social media post by Siddaramaiah, in which the Chief Minister took a swipe at BJP leaders for their anti-reservation sentiments.

"A CM, whose govt is accused of siphoning ₹187 crore meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribe communities, talking about reservations is like 'devil quoting the scriptures," Ashoka posted on X on Friday.