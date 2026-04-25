<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Saturday accused Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> of being no more than the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump’s</a> “puppet”, claiming senior BJP leader Ram Madhav’s recent remarks in the US had "exposed" the Modi government’s "dangerous" priorities.</p>.<p>Taking to social media platform 'X', Siddaramaiah shared a video of the RSS leader where Madhav said that India agreed to stop buying oil from Iran and Russia and also agreed to higher tariffs imposed by the US.</p>.<p>He claimed that Madhav's remarks in the USA have "exposed the Modi government's dangerous priorities".</p>.<p>Madhav along with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale are on a visit to the United States and attended an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington.</p>.<p>"He (Ram Madhav) openly admitted that, despite facing opposition criticism, India stopped importing oil from Iran and Russia, absorbed heavy tariffs, and made concessions that hurt India’s economy and sovereignty - all to appease foreign powers," the chief minister said.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah alleged that these are not diplomatic decisions - they are "brazen acts of self-surrender".</p>.Modi made a mistake by going with Israel: MLC B K Hariprasad.<p>"As @RahulGandhi rightly said, this is the model of 'Rashtriya Surrender Sangh', where nationalism is a façade and servility is the reality," he claimed.</p>.<p>According to him, PM Modi’s silence in the face of Donald Trump’s mockery proved he was nothing more than Trump’s “puppet”.</p>.<p>"Unfortunately, the nation is paying the price for this compromised leadership," he added.</p>.<p>Madhav, however, later apologised saying what he said was “wrong as India did not agree to stop import of oil from Russia.</p>.<p>“What I said was wrong. India didn’t agree to stopping import of oil from Russia anytime.” “Also it vigorously protested 50 per cent tariff imposition. I was trying to make a limited counterpoint to the other panellist. But factually incorrect. My apologies,” Madhav said in a post on X while sharing his video on April 24.</p>