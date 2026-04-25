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BJP leader Ram Madhav remarks 'expose' Centre’s ‘dangerous priorities’: CM Siddaramaiah

He claimed that Madhav's remarks in the USA have "exposed the Modi government's dangerous priorities".
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 15:20 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahIndia PoliticsBenagluru

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